Poland Vs Slovakia Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Poland will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Slovakia at the Gazprom Arena. The game will kick-off live at 6:00 PM local time on Monday, June 14 (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the Poland vs Slovakia team news, our prediction, and details of how to watch Poland vs Slovakia on TV in India.

Poland vs Slovakia prediction and h2h record

Poland arrive into Euro 2020 on the back of poor performances as they drew to both Russia (1-1) and Iceland (2-2). Paulo Sousa's side's performance against Iceland was particularly disappointing as Poland were trailing for more than half the match against a side that has failed to qualify for the Euros. Although Poland will hope to set aside their setbacks when they face Slovakia, their long list of injuries may indeed result in them having a tough start to their Euro 2020 campaign.

On the other hand, Slovakia have managed a decent set of results coming into the Euros. Pavel Hapal's side drew 1-1 to Bulgaria before holding Austria to a goalless draw in their previous game. Despite being the underdogs in the group, Slovakia will hope to kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign on a positive note.

In terms of the Poland vs Slovakia h2h record, interestingly Slovakia have the better record. In the eight matches between the two sides, Slovakia have won four, Poland has won three with one game ending in a draw. The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2013 when Slovakia beat Poland 2-0. Considering the form of the two teams, our Poland vs Slovakia prediction is a Poland win.

Poland vs Slovakia team news

Poland predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Kamil Piatkowski, Kamil Glik, Pawel Dawidowicz, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Kamil Jozwiak, Robert Lewandowski

Slovakia predicted starting line-up: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda

How to watch Poland vs Slovakia on TV in India? Poland vs Slovakia live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Poland vs Slovakia on TV in India can do so on Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Poland vs Slovakia live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the Poland vs Slovakia game can be accessed on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.