Police Arrest 30 Fans Over Third-in-a-row Violent Clash Ahead Of Europa League Semifinal

West Ham United will look to turn around their fortune when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals. The German club held a 2-1 advantage after the first leg in London. However, ahead of the Frankfurt vs West Ham Europa League semifinal match, reports have emerged that police have arrested fans ahead of the all-important clash.

Europa League Semifinal: Police arrest fans ahead of Frankfurt vs West Ham match

Frankfurt police in their statement said that they had to intervene “at several locations” the previous night because of fights between rival fans or because supporters “wanted to fight.” The statement said, “The rival fan groups kept looking for violent clashes, which the police prevented by quickly intervening, especially in the station area. Despite that, there were physical attacks elsewhere”. The reports also said that Frankfurt fans also left two West Ham fans unconscious and both men had to be hospitalized due to their injuries.

Europa League semifinal: Frankfurt beats West Ham

Eintracht Frankfurt will face Scottish Club Rangers in the Europa League final after beating West Ham by a solitary goal in the Europa League semifinal. Frankfurt reached its first European final in 42 years after completing a 3-1 aggregate victory. Frankfurt’s progression to the final was more straightforward after Aaron Cresswell was sent off for a last-man foul on Eintracht Frankfurt's Jens Petter Hauge in the 19th minute. Cresswell, who was also sent off in the quarter-final first leg against Lyon, was initially only booked, but referee Jesus Gil Manzano brandished the red card after a VAR review. Rafael Borre scored seven minutes later to give the team a two-goal cushion on aggregate.

With the match slipping away, West Ham pressed in search of an equalizer, however, West Ham striker Michail Antonio looked too isolated upfront while every attack opened space for Frankfurt’s counters. Tomáš Souček came close to scoring for the visitors in the final seconds with a header off a corner that went just wide. The final will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville on May 18, with a place in next season’s Champions League also at stake.