Polish Team Escorted By Military Fighter Jets On Way To Qatar Amid Rising Tensions: Watch

The 2022 FIFA World Cup officially gets underway on Sunday with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening match of the tournament. The biggest names in world football from across the globe have landed in Qatar as they look to lead their country to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory. The Poland national team under the leadership of Robert Lewandowski also took their flight to Qatar but under extraordinary scenes.

Polish team flies to Qatar in fighter jets

Polish team, guided by their talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski, are hoping to make it to the knockout stage of the showpiece event for the first time since 1986. The team was escorted by F-16 fighter jets as tensions near the Ukraine border continue to escalate. The official Twitter account of the Poland men's football team posted: "We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes!. Thank you and greetings to the pilots!"

Do południowej granicy Polski eskortowały nas samoloty F16! ✈️ Dziękujemy i pozdrawiamy panów pilotów! 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/7WLuM1QrhZ — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) November 17, 2022

According to a report by The Sun, the reason behind fighter jets escorting the national team was due to the death of two Polish citizens on a farm four miles from the Ukrainian border on Tuesday. The report further states that an emergency NATO meeting followed after the death of two farmers. But Polish President Andrzej Duda clarified by stating that a Ukrainian air defence missile had most likely caused the 'unfortunate accident'.

Poland's journey to Qatar 2022 at a glance

The Poland team finished comfortably behind England in the qualifying round but received a bye in their play-off semi-final after Russia were disqualified due to the ongoing Ukraine war. With only Sweden left in their way of qualifying for Qatar 2022, Poland punched their ticket to the biggest football extravaganza with a 2-0 over Zlatan Ibrahimovic's team.

Poland is in Group C alongside Mexico, Saudi Arabia and favourites Argentina. They begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against Mexico on November 22. The next match will be against Saudi Arabia which will take place on Saturday, November 26. Czeslaw Michniewicz's team will play their final match of the group against FIFA World Cup favourites Argentina.

Poland's squad for Qatar 2022

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny, Bartlomiej Dragowski, Lukasz Skorupski

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Robert Gumny, Artur Jedrzejczyk, Jakub Kiwior, Mateusz Wieteska, Bartosz Bereszynski, Matty Cash, Nicola Zalewski

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Kamil Grosicki, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jakub Kaminski, Michal Skoras, Damian Szymanski, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Szymon Zurkowski

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek, Karol Swiderski