POR Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Portimonense take on SL Benfica in the Portuguese Primeira on June 10. The match will be played at Liebenauer Stadium on Wednesday with a kick-off time of 11:45 pm IST. Portimonense are 17th in the league standings while SL Benfica are first on the league table. Fans can play the POR vs BEN prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the POR vs BEN Dream11 prediction, the POR vs BEN Dream11 top picks and POR vs BEN Dream11 team.

POR vs BEN Dream11 team and match schedule

POR vs BEN Dream11 prediction

POR vs BEN Dream11 prediction - Portimonense squad

Ricardo Ferreira, Shuichi Gonda, Emmanuel Hackman, Henrique Custodio, Rodrigo Freitas, Willyan Rocha, Jadson Cristiano, Lucas Possignolo, Koki Anzai, Junior Tavares, Evans Mensah, Aylton Boa-Morte, Anderson Oliveira, Dener Gomes, Lucas Fernandes, Fernando Medeiros, Romulo Machado, Pedro Sa, Marlos Moreno, Bruno Costa, Joao Filipe, Beto Bercique, Mohanad Ali, Bruno Tabata, Ricardo Vaz Te, Jackson Martinez

POR vs BEN Dream11 prediction - SL Benfica squad

Ivan Zlobin, Mile Svilar, Odisseas Vlachodimos, Tomas Tavares, Nuno Tavares, Jardel Vieira, Francisco Ferreira, Ruben Dias, Alejandro Grimaldo, Andre Magalhaes Almeida, Joao Filipe, Florentino Luis, Gabriel Pires, Andrija Zivkovic, Franco Cervi, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Adel Taarabt, Andreas Samaris, Chiquinho, Dyego Sousa, Carlos Vinicius, Haris Seferovic

POR vs BEN Dream11 prediction

Date - Wednesday, June 10

Kickoff time - 11:45 pm IST

Venue - Estadio Municipal de Portimao

POR vs BEN Dream11 team: POR vs BEN Dream11 top picks

Here are the POR vs BEN Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: S Gonda

Defenders: R Dias, A Grimaldo, H Custodio, A Magalhaes

Midfielders: R Silva, Pizzi (VC), A Boa-Morte, L Fernandes

Forwards: C Vinicius (C), B Tabata

POR vs BEN Dream11 prediction

SL Benfica start as favourites against Portimonense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these POR vs BEN Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The POR vs BEN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

