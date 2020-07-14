POR Vs BOA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Quick links:
Portimonense SC will square off against Boavista FC in the Primeira Liga this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, July 14. Here is the POR vs BOA Dream11 prediction, POR vs BOA Dream11 team news, POR vs BOA live top picks, POR vs BOA live schedule, POR vs BOA playing 11 and POR vs BOA live match preview.
Boavista FC occupy the 12th spot on the Primeira Liga table having bagged 38 points in 31 games. Boavista were defeated 1-0 by Maritimo in the previous game. Portimonense, on the other hand, are likely to get relegated, occupying the 17th spot in the league. In the previous game, Portomenense were defeated 2-1 by Rio Ave.
Portimonense SC: Ricardo Ferreira, Shuichi Gonda, Emmanuel Hackman, Henrique Custodio, Rodrigo Freitas, Willyan Rocha, Jadson Cristiano, Lucas Possignolo, Koki Anzai, Junior Tavares, Evans Mensah, Aylton Boa-Morte, Anderson Oliveira, Dener Gomes, Lucas Fernandes, Fernando Medeiros, Romulo Machado, Pedro Sa, Marlos Moreno, Bruno Costa, Joao Filipe, Beto Bercique, Mohanad Ali, Bruno Tabata, Ricardo Vaz Te, Jackson Martinez
Boavista: Matheus Kayser, Rafael Bracali, Helton Leite, João Oliveira Gonçalves, Lucas, Marlon, Gustavo Dulanto, Breno Pais Teixeira, Fernando Cardozo, Ricardo Costa, Neris, Obiora Nwankwo, Gustavo Sauer, Mateus, Miguel Reisinho, Carraça, Fabiano, Tomas Mascarenhas, Paulinho, Idrissa Mandiang, Yaw Ackah, Heriberto Tavares, Yusupha Om Njie, Alberto Bueno, Nikola Stojiljkovic, Cassiano
Boavista are the favourites in the game.
