POR Vs BOA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Portimonense SC will square off against Boavista FC in the Primeira Liga this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, July 14. Here is the POR vs BOA Dream11 prediction, POR vs BOA Dream11 team news, POR vs BOA live top picks, POR vs BOA live schedule, POR vs BOA playing 11 and POR vs BOA live match preview.

Also Read | VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Primeira Liga live game info

POR vs BOA Dream11 prediction: POR vs BOA live schedule

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Portimao

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Time: 11.45 pm IST

POR vs BOA Dream11 prediction: POR vs BOA preview

Boavista FC occupy the 12th spot on the Primeira Liga table having bagged 38 points in 31 games. Boavista were defeated 1-0 by Maritimo in the previous game. Portimonense, on the other hand, are likely to get relegated, occupying the 17th spot in the league. In the previous game, Portomenense were defeated 2-1 by Rio Ave.

Also Read | Benfica concede late goal to draw 1-1 with Famalicao in Primeira Liga

POR vs BOA Dream11 prediction: POR vs BOA team news

Portimonense SC: Ricardo Ferreira, Shuichi Gonda, Emmanuel Hackman, Henrique Custodio, Rodrigo Freitas, Willyan Rocha, Jadson Cristiano, Lucas Possignolo, Koki Anzai, Junior Tavares, Evans Mensah, Aylton Boa-Morte, Anderson Oliveira, Dener Gomes, Lucas Fernandes, Fernando Medeiros, Romulo Machado, Pedro Sa, Marlos Moreno, Bruno Costa, Joao Filipe, Beto Bercique, Mohanad Ali, Bruno Tabata, Ricardo Vaz Te, Jackson Martinez

Boavista: Matheus Kayser, Rafael Bracali, Helton Leite, João Oliveira Gonçalves, Lucas, Marlon, Gustavo Dulanto, Breno Pais Teixeira, Fernando Cardozo, Ricardo Costa, Neris, Obiora Nwankwo, Gustavo Sauer, Mateus, Miguel Reisinho, Carraça, Fabiano, Tomas Mascarenhas, Paulinho, Idrissa Mandiang, Yaw Ackah, Heriberto Tavares, Yusupha Om Njie, Alberto Bueno, Nikola Stojiljkovic, Cassiano

POR vs BOA Dream11 prediction: POR vs BOA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Helton Leite

Defenders: Marlon, Ricardo Costa, Koki Anzai, Breno Pais Teixeira

Midfielders: Alberto Bueno, Dener Gomes, Lucas Fernandes

Forwards: Heriberto Tavares (c), Jackson Martinez (vc), Bruno Tabata

Also Read | AVE vs MOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Primeira Liga live

POR vs BOA Dream11 prediction: POR vs BOA top picks

Portimonense SC: Jackson Martinez, Lucas Fernandes

Boavista: Heriberto Tavares, Alberto Bueno

POR vs BOA match prediction

Boavista are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | FAM vs BRG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Primeira Liga live

Note: The POR vs BOA Dream11 prediction is based on own analysis. The POR vs BOA top picks and POR vs BOA match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Liga Portugal Twitter