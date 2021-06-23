POR Vs FRA Dream11: Portugal Vs France Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Portugal will take on France in their final Euro 2020 group stage game at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday, June 23. The Group F clash between the two European giants is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, June 24 at 12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the POR vs FRA Dream11 prediction, top picks and our POR vs FRA Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

POR vs FRA preview

Portugal arrive into this Euro 2020 game on the back of inconsistent performances. Fernando Santos' side beat Hungary 3-0 in the opening game before suffering a 2-4 humbling defeat against Germany on matchday 2. The reigning European champions will now need a win against the 2018 World Cup winners France in their final group stage game if they are to ensure their progression to the knockout stages. In the case that Portgual fails to win, they can still qualify as one of the best third-placed teams depending upon how the results pan out elsewhere.

On the other hand, although France top the Group F standings their performances have not been convincing considering their extremely high standards. Didier Deschamp's side beat Germany 1-0 in their opening game before being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Hungary on matchday 2. Even though France have already qualified for the knockout stages, they will still want to end the group stage on a high by finishing on top.

Thanks to results in Groups B and C, Les Bleus are through to the Round of 16. On Wednesday the objective is to secure top spot in Group F 👊 pic.twitter.com/4rkyzBAp2b — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 21, 2021

POR vs FRA predicted starting line-ups

Portugal predicted starting line-up: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo

France predicted starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

POR vs FRA top picks

Portugal: Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes

France: Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba

Les Bleus trained behind closed doors tonight as they prepare for Wednesday's match against Portugal #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/2A35aZHsvf — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 21, 2021

POR vs FRA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rui Patrício

Defenders: Nélson Semedo, Raphaël Guerreiro, Raphaël Varane

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kanté, Rafa Silva

Forwards: Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann

POR vs FRA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Portugal will come out on top in this contest.

