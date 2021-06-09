POR Vs ISR Dream11: Portugal Vs Israel Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Portugal play their second warm-up match against Israel ahead of the Euro 2020 opener on Wednesday, June 9. The international friendly is set to be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM IST (Thursday, June 10). Let's have a look at the POR vs ISR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

POR vs ISR Match Preview

Portugal will head into the game following an impressive run of form which sees the hosts record three wins while playing out two draws in the previous outings. Heading into the game following a five-game unbeaten run, Portugal saw their last outing against Spain end in a 0-0 draw. The fifth-ranked team on the FIFA standings has a lot of firepower up front with head coach Fernando Santos looking to get the best out of his team in the European Championship. Slotted in the group of death, the hosts are set to square off a giant 2014 World Cup winners Germany, along with 2018 World Cup champions France apart from Hungary in their group stage matches in the highly anticipated Euro 2020. They will be eager to get their tactics right and view this match as an opportunity to fine-tune the team ahead of their tournament opener against Hungary.

Israel on the other hand have also been on a roll with the visitors entering the game following a massive 1-3 win over Montenegro in their previous outing. They are currently unbeaten in their last three matches and start this match following strong consistent displays in the previous matches. This is set to be Israel's second and last international friendly of the summer with the visitors set to be back in action for their 2022 World Cup Qualification campaign in September. Israel will look to end their summer campaign on a high by getting the better of Portugal and giving their opponents a run for the money on Wednesday.

POR vs ISR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - J. Felix or B. Natcho

Vice-Captain - E. Zahavi or B. Fernandes

POR vs ISR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - R. Patricio

Defenders – R. Guerreiro, E. Dasa, J. Cancelo

Midfielders – B. Natcho, B. Fernandes, T. Kinda, B. Silva, M. Solomon

Strikers – E. Zahavi, J. Felix

POR vs ISR Dream11 Prediction

Portugal have been one of the best teams across the world in recent times and will take a lot of effort to be defeated. Citing the current form of both teams, the hosts are expected to edge out a narrow win over Israel.

Prediction- Portugal 2-0 Israel

