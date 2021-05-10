POR Vs MOR Dream11: Portimonense Vs Moreirense Prediction, Team News And Top Fantasy Picks

Matchday 32 of the ongoing Primeira Liga season will see Portimonense square off against Moreirense in their upcoming league clash on Monday, May 10. The Portuguese domestic league fixture will be played at the Estadio Municipal De Portimao with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the POR vs MOR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

POR vs MOR match preview

Portimonense will start this game as the 12th ranked team on the Primeira Liga as the hosts have recorded nine wins from 31 games while playing out seven draws and losing 15 games this season. The hosts will head into the clash following a four-game winless run with their last outing ending in a 0-1 loss to Belenenses SAD. With 34 points against their name, Portimonense have a chance to go and match their opponents' point tally by registering a win on Monday. However, the hosts face an uphill task and will have to play their best football if they wish to pocket all the points against Moreirense

Just like their opponents, Moreirense will also start this game following a string of poor performances with the visitors failing to win their last five games. Heading into the match after playing out a 2-2 draw against Nacional in their previous outing, Moreirense find themselves slotted at seventh place on the league table. They have pocketed eight wins while playing out 13 draws and losing 10 games so far this season. With 37 points from 31 games, the visitors will be aiming to get back to winning ways and a match against a struggling Portimonense side provides them with the perfect opportunity to do so.

POR vs MOR Dream11 top picks

Captain - R. Martins or A. Boa--Morte

Vice-Captain - F. Messias or F. Pacheco

POR vs MOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – M. Pasinato

Defenders – N. Ferraresi, K. Anzal, A. Ba, F. Moufi

Midfielders – F. Pacheco (VC), D. Gomes, F. Pires, A. Boa--Morte

Strikers – F. Messias, R. Martins (C)

POR vs MOR Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Moreirense to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of this game.

Prediction- Portimonense 0-1 Moreirense

Note: The above POR vs MOR Dream11 prediction, POR vs MOR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The POR vs MOR Dream11 Team and POR vs MOR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.