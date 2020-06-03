POR Vs VIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Portuguese League Live

Portimonense will host Gil Vicente FC in the Portuguese League on June 3, 2020. The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao on Wednesday with a kick-off time of 11:30 pm IST. Fans can play the POR vs VIC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the POR vs VIC Dream11 prediction, the POR vs VIC Dream11 top picks and POR vs VIC Dream11 team.

POR vs VIC Dream11 team and match schedule

GOLO DE OURO - @GilVicente_fc - Kraev

J14 - Gil Vicente x Vitória SC

Vamos eleger o melhor golo da Liga NOS até ao momento. O golo com mais partilhas será eleito melhor golo da @ligaportugal até ao momento. Partilha o teu favorito em https://t.co/u1I6lyivZd ou no FB da SPORT TV. pic.twitter.com/0o8h9cBiM2 — SPORT TV (@SPORTTVPortugal) May 13, 2020

POR vs VIC Dream11 prediction

POR vs VIC Dream11 prediction - Portimonense squad

Shuichi Gonda, Samuel Portugal, Nedeljko Stojisic, Lucas Possignolo, Jadson, Emmanuel Hackman, Anderson Oliveira, Henrique, Koki Anzai, Júnior Tavares, Stephen Payne, Rodrigo Freitas, Ricardo, Rômulo, Dener, Bruno Tabata, Bruno Reis, Lucas Canteiro, Pedro Sánchez, Willyan Sotto, Lucas Fernandes, Paulo Estrela, Jorge Vilela, Bruno Costa, Fernando Medeiros, Jackson Martínez, Marlos Moreno, Ricardo Vaz Te, Mohannad Ali, Beto, Aylton Boa Morte, Sérgio Santos, Evans Mensah

POR vs VIC Dream11 prediction - Gil Vicente FC squad

Bruno, Brian Araújo, Dênis, Alex Pinto, Rodrigao, Hugo Vieira, Arthur Henrique, Fernando Fonseca, Edwin Banguera, Ruben Fernandes, Ygor Nogueira, Henrique Gomes, Ruben Ribeiro, João Afonso, Lourency, Claude Goncalves, Carvalho, Bozhidar Kraev, Yves Baraye, Samuel Lino, Ahmed Isaiah, William, Zakaria Naidji, Silva Wellington, Sandro Lima

POR vs VIC Dream11 schedule

Date - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Kickoff time - 11:30 pm IST

Venue - Estadio Municipal de Portimao

POR vs VIC Dream11 team: POR vs VIC Dream11 top picks

Here are the POR vs VIC Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: D Cesar

Defenders: H Custodia, K Anzai, R Fernandes, J Afonso

Midfielders: A Boa-Morte. D Gomes, Y Baraye

Forwards: B Tabata (C), J Martinez, S Lima (VC)

POR vs VIC Dream11 prediction

Gil Vicente FC start as favourites against Portimonense in the Portuguese League.

Note: Please keep in mind that these POR vs VIC Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The POR vs VIC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

