Portland Vs Orlando City Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, MLS Is Back Tournament Final Live

The MLS is Back Tournament final is upon us, with Portland Timbers set to battle it out with Orlando City. Two of the most consistent sides in the tournament have ultimately made it to the MLS final 2020, with the match expected to be a closely fought encounter. Here is our Portland vs Orlando City prediction and Portland vs Orlando City live stream information.

Portland vs Orlando City live stream details and match preview

With a CONCACAF Champions League place on the line, both teams will be looking to give their all for the MLS is Back Tournament final. Portland Timbers have been in great form throughout the tournament, managing to stay unbeaten despite facing teams like New York City FC and LA Galaxy. The club defeated Philadelphia in the semi-final 2-1 to book their MLS final 2020 place. Orlando City have remained unbeaten as well, with new head coach Oscar Pareja impressing many. The club made their way to the MLS is Back Tournament final by defeating Minnesota 3-1 in the semi-final.

Portland vs Orlando City match schedule

Date and time: Wednesday, August 12, 6:00 AM IST (India), Tuesday, August 11, 8:30 PM ET (USA)

Wednesday, August 12, 6:00 AM IST (India), Tuesday, August 11, 8:30 PM ET (USA) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Portland vs Orlando City live stream details

Fans in the US can watch the Portland vs Orlando City live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN and TVAS2. There will be no Portland vs Orlando City live telecast in India. However, fans in India can still follow the MLS is Back Tournament live by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

Portland vs Orlando City live stream, H2H record

According to FC Tables, Orlando City hold the upper hand when it comes to the Portland vs Orlando City H2H clashes. Of the five Portland vs Orlando City H2H matches that have taken place, Orlando has won three of them. Portland City, on the other hand, have won just one Portland vs Orlando City H2H encounter. One Portland vs Orlando City H2H match has ended in a draw.

Portland vs Orlando City live stream: Portland vs Orlando City injuries and team news

Portland Timbers: Dairon Asprilla continues to be out with a knee injury for Portland. Apart from him, the squad is fully fit.

Orlando City: Dom Dwyer is the only player to miss the MLS is Back Tournament final for the club, with the rest of the squad available for selection.

Portland vs Orlando City prediction: Probable playing 11

Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Erik Williamson, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Vimmi Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse

Orlando City: Pedro Gallesse, Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Jhegson Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani and Akindele

Portland vs Orlando City Prediction

According to our Portland vs Orlando City prediction, Portland are favourites to win the MLS is Back final.

