Porto Vs Chelsea: Paulo Futre Furious As Chelsea Players 'Celebrated' CL Draw

Porto Legend Paulo Futre has come out all guns blazing and has blasted Chelsea players for celebrating the Porto vs Chelsea draw in the Champions League quarter-final. The UCL draw took place on Friday last week which saw Chelsea FC drawn up against Porto. The Portuguese outfit is being considered as the easiest team for the Londoners in a pot consisting of teams like Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Paulo Futre disgusted by Chelsea's celebration after Champions League quarter-final draw

Reports by Sports Witness suggested that the Porto Legend was furious at Chelsea players when he heard about them celebrating after drawing Porto in the UCL. Speaking on Portuguese TV channel CMTV, Paulo Futre said that when he came to know about the Chelsea team celebrating, he later called the English press to confirm the news.

Futre, who was on the channel to present his thoughts on the Porto vs Chelsea tie, went on to express how disgusted he felt after hearing reports of Thomas Tuchel's team celebrating their upcoming UCL fixture. He mentioned how FC Porto players have to die on the pitch and expressed his anger at Chelsea players who think they are already in the semi-finals. Mentioning Chelsea players' celebration in the morning when they got FC Porto, Futre revealed how the London outfit can get through but will have to draw sweat and blood to defeat Porto.

Expressing this agonising anger, the Porto legend revealed that he would give anything away to play against Chelsea now and also urged the current crop of Porto players to think of the incident and draw motivation from it in order to defeat the English outfit and cause yet another upset in the UEFA Champions League.

UCL fixtures: What's next for Chelsea and Porto?

Porto knocked out Juventus en route their journey to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals while Chelsea defeated Spanish giants Atletico Madrid as they defeated Diego Simeone's side both the legs in the round of 16 which saw the London side qualify for the last eight of the European Cup competition. Both teams are set to play the first leg of the quarter-final tie on the Premiera Liga team's home ground on April 7 with the reverse fixture set to take place in the next week (April 13) at Stamford Bridge. The winners of this UEFA Champions League quarter-final after both the legs will play either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals as the away team.