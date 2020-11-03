Porto Vs Marseille Live Stream, Prediction, News, Champions League Game Preview​​​​​​​

Sergio Conceicao's FC Porto will face Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille for their Matchday 3 Champions League clash on Tuesday, November 3 The Group C game between Porto and Marseille is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm local time (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST) at the Estadio do Dragao. Here's a look at the Porto vs Marseille team news, Porto vs Marseille live stream details and our Porto vs Marseille prediction ahead of the game.

Porto vs Marseille prediction and match preview

Sergio Conceicao's side began their Champions League group stage campaign with a 1-3 defeat against Man City but then registered a 2-0 win over Olympiakos last week. Porto are currently in second place in the UCL Group C standings and will be hoping to make it two wins in two when they host the Ligue 1 outfit on Tuesday night. Porto suffered a 2-3 defeat against Pacos Ferreira in the Primeira Liga at the weekend.

On the other hand, Marseille are yet to get their first point in the Champions League this season. Andre Villas-Boas' men suffered a 1-0 defeat against Olympiakos on matchday 1 and were then beaten 3-0 by Man City last week. The French side will be keen on getting off the mark in the elite European competition when they face Porto later on Tuesday. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Porto vs Marseille prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Porto vs Marseille team news, injuries and suspensions

For Porto, there are two major injury concerns. Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano are ruled out of the clash against Marseille. Veteran centre-back Pepe is expected to start for the defending Portuguese champions after confusion in his COVID-19 testing. The 37-year-old tested negative for COVID-19 and is clear to play.

For Marseille, there are no fresh injury concerns but Andre Villas-Boas has quite a few big decisions to make. Morgan Sanson is likely to start in place of Leonardo Balerdi, who could be dropped to the bench. Dimitri Payet and Dario Benedetto are also pushing for starting berths.

Champions League live: How to watch Porto vs Marseille live in India?

In India, the Porto vs Marseille live stream and telecast will be made available on SonyLIV (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST). Fans can also check the social media handles of both teams for live score updates.

Image Credits - FC Porto, Marseille Instagram