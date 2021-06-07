Portugal Euro 2020 Guide: Squad, Schedule, Live Stream Details And Preview

Portugal will head into Euro 2020 aiming to retain their crown from 2016, and while a very different task awaits them, they will feel confident of their ability to progress to the latter stages of the tournament and give it a go. Portugal are in Group F, with France, Germany and Hungary. Here's a look at Portugal's Euro 2020 squad, including their strength and weaknesses heading into the major tournament this summer

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will attempt to become the all-time leading international scorer at Euro 2020. The 36-year-old will be playing in his fifth straight European Championship, having won the title in 2016. He is six goals from tying the all-time scoring record for a men’s national team. The record of 109 goals is held by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone.

Portugal also have the likes of Diogo Jota and Joao Felix who can pop up with goals as well as assists. Their clinical prowess in attack is made all the more dangerous by the creative quality they boast in midfield. With the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva supplying their forward colleagues as well as providing goal threat themselves, Portugal need to be contained very carefully.

Defensively, Portugal will rely on the 2020-21 Premier League Player of the Season. Ruben Dias has enjoyed a sensational maiden campaign at Man City and will look to cement his 'brick wall' status on the international scene going into the European Championships.

While Portugal don't have any glaring weaknesses in their squad, one area that they could be exposed to is behind their two attacking midfielders. Portugal lack a world-class defensive midfielder to screen their back four. Also, there is a doubt over who is expected to partner Dias in the heart of Portugal's defence. With Pepe and (38) and Jose Fonte (37), Fernando Santos can bring experience in his backline but playing the veteran defenders against oppositions with pace in attack might be a gamble.

Portugal squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro.

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho.

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva.

Portugal Euro 2020 schedule: Group Stage games

Portugal will face stiff competition in Group F, which has been deemed as the 'group of death'. They kick off their campaign against Hungary in Budapest on June 15 before facing Germany in Munich on June 19. They will face Euro 2016 finalists and world Champions France in Budapest on June 23.

Euro 2020 Groups: Portugal's potential candidates in the Round of 16

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Russia

Group C: Austria, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Ukraine

Group D: Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Scotland

Group E: Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden

Group F: France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal

If Portugal end their group campaign at the top of the table, they will face the third-placed side from Group A/B/C in the round of 16. If they finish second in the group, Fernando Santos' side will face the winners of Group D (either England, Croatia, Czech Republic or Scotland). Portugal can also qualify into the round of 16 based on results from the other groups.

Where to watch Portugal Euro 2020 matches live?

