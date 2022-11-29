Portugal FA To 'present Evidence' To Prove Fernandes' Opening Goal Was Ronaldo's: Report

As the debate regarding who scored Portugal's first goal against Uruguay on November 28 continues to carry on, the country's football federation is reportedly going to present evidence to FIFA to prove that it was Cristiano Ronaldo who scored it and not Bruno Fernandes.

Will Portuguese Federation approach FIFA?

According to a sensational report from Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito, the Portuguese Federation will produce evidence to FIFA to prove that Cristiano Ronaldo scored the nation's opener against Uruguay on Monday. The 37-year-old, who was initially awarded the goal, also claimed it by stating that he got the final touch on the ball. However, after a close check, it was deemed that Ronaldo did not make any contact with the ball, and hence, the goal was awarded to Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese Federation are going to present evidence to FIFA to prove that the first goal against Uruguay was Cristiano Ronaldo’s NOT Bruno Fernandes’



Via @EduAguirre7 pic.twitter.com/zahE4ObBYw — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 29, 2022

Even though in the grand scheme of things, it did not matter who was awarded the goal as Portugal successfully won the clash against Uruguay, there was still a huge debate on social media. Amid this debate, Fernandes himself admitted that he celebrated as though Ronaldo got the final touch on the ball.

"I celebrated [the goal] as if it had been Cristiano's goal. It seemed to me that he had touched the ball. My aim was to cross the ball for him," said the star Manchester United midfielder in his post-match interview after the Portugal vs Uruguay clash. As seen in the video below, there is no conclusive evidence on who got the final touch.

Ronaldo with the phantom header 😂 pic.twitter.com/vrX1cmx6wJ — kaireem abdul sotto (@pilipinasmuse) November 28, 2022

Portugal become third team to qualify for Round of 16

With a 2-0 victory over Uruguay, Portugal becomes the third team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage after France and Brazil. Even though the Seleção have successfully progressed further in the competition, they would now hope to finish their group on top to avoid a potential Round of 16 clash against current Group G leaders Brazil.

As things stand in their group, Portugal currently lead with six points, three points clear of second-placed Ghana and five points clear of both third-placed South Korea and fourth-placed Uruguay. As a result, all the Seleção needs to do in order to finish their group on top is to register at least a draw against South Korea in their final group stage game.