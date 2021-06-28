Portugal fans wonder if Euro 2020 was Cristiano Ronaldo's final European championship

After a thrilling group stage fixture, Portugal made their way to the round of 16 despite finishing 3rd, but the defending champions were knocked out by the mighty Belgians, who scored in the 42nd minute, courtesy of a wonderfully swerved goal by Thorgan Hazard which helped the Belgians to a win. Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 5 goals in the competition, equalled the tally of the highest international goals by Ali Daei from Iran, but his pursuit of making it to the history books in this competition was ended by the Belgian Red Devils, whose relentless attitude helped them get the win.

Was Euro 2020 Ronaldo's final Euros?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently 36 and has achieved everything in world football, but his work ethic and determination don't stop and that is what makes him one of the top players in the world. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won the Euro in 2016 with Portugal, which was the first international trophy in his career after which the UEFA Nations League followed. With the 2022 Word Cup just a year away, Ronaldo will definitely train hard and make himself fit to try and win his first World Cup crown. Ronaldo will turn 39 during the Euro 2024 in Germany, but with the fitness Ronaldo has maintained over the years, we can expect him to be back for one last dance in the competition.

Ronaldo has always been good for his country. The Juventus forward made his first Euros appearance in 2004, where Portugal fell short against Greece in the final, which left Ronaldo in tears, but in 2016 he turned that setback into victory as he helped Portugal to the Euro title. Ronaldo was gutted to lose the game against Belgium and that was clearly visible after he kicked off the captain's armband, following the disappointing loss. With fans across the world confused about CR7's future with the national side, it will be exciting to see what decision the Portuguese superstar takes, but after his performance in the Euro 2020, there are no doubts he is still very capable of playing at the highest level.

Ronaldo dropped and kicked the Captain’s armband away... pic.twitter.com/FKSQr1b8o1 — MC (@CrewsMat19) June 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo Euro 2020 stats

Top 🔟 international goalscorers:



🇨🇦 Christine Sinclair - 186 goals

🇺🇸 Abby Wambach - 184

🇺🇸 Mia Hamm - 158

🇺🇸 Kristine Lilly - 130

🇩🇪 Birgit Prinz - 128

🇺🇸 Carli Lloyd - 124

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Julie Fleeting - 116

🇺🇸 Alex Morgan - 110

🇧🇷 Marta - 109

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo - 109

🇮🇷 Ali Daei - 109 — Goal (@goal) June 27, 2021

Ronaldo scored 5 goals in the group stage. His goal in the opening game against Hungary made him the highest goalscorer in the history of the Euros. He currently has 14 goals in the competition. CR7 also tied the international record for the highest goals in men's football but fell short of breaking it as his side crashed out in Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round of 16 fixture. He currently has the record for the most goals [21] combined in Euros and the World Cup, a record which he took over from Miroslav Klose.

Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020

Belgium had only 1 shot on target and that was enough to get the better of the Portuguese side who were unable to convert their chances, which led to the loss. Portugal had 23 shots, out of which only 4 went on target, which sums up the evening for them. Ronaldo was seen dropping down to the midfield in the second half as Portugal tried to find a breakthrough but all of their efforts came up short on the night.

Ronaldo's freekick, Raphael Guerreiro's strike that came off the post, Reuben Dias' header -- these were all close calls that could have helped the Portuguese equalise. Coach Fernando Santos said, "I think it's unfair, but this is football. If you score you win, they scored, we didn't."

Image Credits: AP