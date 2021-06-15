Portugal Star Bernardo Silva Wants To Leave Manchester City But Why?

Portugal international Bernardo Silva has been in the news after the Manchester City midfielder reportedly demanded a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bernardo Silva transfer news sees the 26-year-old midfielder being linked with a move to LaLiga as reports from sports journalist Duncan Castles reveal how the Portugal international has Barcelona and Atletico Madrid seemingly interested in acquiring his services ahead of the next domestic league season.

Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City and has two offers in La Liga. One from Atletico; second from Barcelona.

Understand that Barca are also pursuing Joao Cancelo, and proposing ‘FFP swap’ deals. Options include Sergi Roberto + Ousmane Dembele. https://t.co/LD9T9HEdOD https://t.co/ewwDnZKvGV pic.twitter.com/EJlsm1fyai — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) June 12, 2021

Bernardo Silva transfer news: LaLiga move on cards for Portugal international

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are likely to undergo a major overhaul in the squad with Pep Guardiola set to make some changes in the team this summer ahead of the next season. 26-year-old Bernardo Silva is expected to be another victim of the rebuild with the midfielder linked with a future away from the Etihad outfit.

Silva is said to be looking for a change in his career having expressed a desire to play in a different country with Bernardo Silva transfer rumours linking him with a move away from the Premier League. Man City's interest in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is also expected to be a major factor in Silva wanting to leave the club and seek a move to La Liga given the current interest for him in Spain.

Man City transfer news has revealed that the reigning Premier League champions are interested in signing Saúl Ñíguez from Atletico Madrid. Similarly, the LaLiga champions have also expressed interest in the Portugal international with both teams rumoured to strike a swap deal that could see Bernardo Silva play for the LaLiga winners with Saul Niguez packing his bags and heading to the Etihad

Bernardo Silva Barcelona transfer: Catalan outfit enters race

Apart from Atletico Madrid, fellow LaLiga outfit FC Barcelona are also said to be keen on signing Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. However, the Bernardo Silva contract sees the midfielder with four more years on his current deal with Manchester City which could make him an expensive option to buy. Citing the transfer fee amid the financial constraints for the Blaugrana outfit, Barcelona are also reported to propose a swap deal in order to land the 26-year-old midfielder.

The Catalan giants are reportedly looking to include French winger Ousmane Dembele or Spanish international Sergi Roberto in a swap deal for Bernardo Silva. Just like Silva, Roberto can fill in a variety of roles while Dembele can act as a replacement on the wing for Pep Guardiola's team as they look to change the outlook of the squad ahead of the upcoming season.