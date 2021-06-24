Portugal Star Pepe Angry With Rui Patricio For Ignoring Penalty Advice Vs Benzema; WATCH

Pepe was left fuming at goalkeeper Rui Patricio after Portugal played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against France in their final group stage game. A repeat of the 2016 Euro final, the match lived up to its billing as both France and Portugal sealed their place into the knockout stages of the tournament. Former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema shared the spoils, both scoring braces for their respective countries.

Portugal vs France: Pepe fumes at Rui Patricio for ignoring Cristiano Ronaldo advice

In an all-important clash, Portugal took the lead against France after Hugo Lloris conceded a penalty fouling Danilo Periera while clearing a ball. Cristiano Ronaldo dispatched the spot-kick with ease to give the defending champions the advantage at the half-hour mark. However, France wrestled things back in their favour after Kylian Mbappe won a penalty, and striker Karim Benzema stepped up to take it. Pepe and Ronaldo, who both played alongside the Frenchman at Real Madrid, advised goalkeeper Rui Patricio to dive left.

While the Portugal captain went up to talk to the Wolves shot-stopper and gave him his advice, Pepe gestured the spot to the keeper. However, Patricio decided to dive right during the spot-kick while Benzema, as Ronaldo and Pepe predicted, hit it on the left side of the goal to restore parity in the clash. The veteran defender was particularly furious that Patricio did not pay heed to their advice and was seen shouting at him while Benzema wheeled away in celebration.

L’une des images de la soirée.



Pepe agacé par Rui Patrício, qui ne l’a pas écouté concernant le côté choisi par Benzema pour son penalty.pic.twitter.com/b4bY88XefL — Rémi Martins (@remi_martinss) June 24, 2021

Not sure if Pepe was more furious about the penalty or with Rui Patricio for diving the wrong way for Benzema's spot-kick after telling him to go to his right. #FRAPOR — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) June 23, 2021

Benzema scored soon after action resumed ater half-time to give France the lead, but eventually, it was Ronaldo who had the last laugh after Jules Kounde was adjudged to have handled the ball, gifting another penalty to Portugal. The Juventus ace slammed home the equaliser and the Portugal vs France clash ended in a 2-2 draw, confirming the progression of both France and Portugal into the knockouts. France will now take on Switzerland, while Portugal will take on Belgium in the round of 16.

Karim Benzema stats

Meanwhile, with his brace, Karim Benzema scored his first goals for France since 2015 when he scored against Armenia. The Real Madrid striker returned to the fold ahead of the Euro 2020 but failed to get on the scoresheet during the warm-up friendlies or the first two group games. However, Benzema repaid head coach Didier Deschamps' faith by scoring twice in a crunch tie against Portugal, to help Les Bleus seal their place in the round of 16. Benzema now has 29 goals for France, making him the ninth-highest goal scorer for France.

(Image Courtesy: A screengrab from Sony LIV's live stream)