Portugal Vs Andorra Live Stream, Prediction, Team News And All International Friendly Info

In-form side Portugal take on Andorra in an international friendly at home before turning their attention to UEFA Nations League encounters against France and Croatia. The Portugal vs Andorra live stream will begin on Thursday, November 12 at 1:15 AM IST. Here is the Portugal vs Andorra prediction, Portugal vs Andorra live stream information and Portugal vs Andorra team news ahead of the international friendly.

RECORDA!! Demà tens una cita amb la Selecció a @RadioValira 🇵🇹⚽️🇦🇩 No hi faltis! T'hi esperem! pic.twitter.com/nTRGl5Auof — FederacióAndFutbol (@Fedandfut) November 10, 2020

Portugal vs Andorra match preview

Portugal are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak and will look to continue that when they host Andorra at Estádio da Luz in Portugal. Fernando Santos’ men sit at the top of the UEFA Nations League Group A3 standings and look set to qualify for the next round. The home side has an outstanding record against Andorra, having never lost to the side. Portugal have won all of their five games against Andorra, scoring 22 times and conceding just one goal in the process.

Andorra, on the other hand, have had a torrid Nations League campaign. Andorra have lost their first four games in the competition, with their chances of qualification to League C already dashed. The side has won just one game out of their last 23 matches in all competitions, with their last friendly victory coming in 2018 against Liechtenstein when they beat the side 1-0.

Portugal vs Andorra team news: Selection update

Portugal: Despite being in the squad, Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to feature, with Fernando Santos looking to rest the 35-year-old ahead of more important games for Portugal. Defender Pepe is unavailable with a foot issue, while Andre Silva misses out as well. Pedro Neto and Paulinho could hope for their first international caps against Andorra.

Entrenament oficial de la Selecció de Futbol al Estádio da Luz, previ al partit de demà contra Portugal! 🇵🇹⚽🇦🇩 pic.twitter.com/ahGEoyvZKw — FederacióAndFutbol (@Fedandfut) November 10, 2020

Andorra: Star midfielder Maricio Viera is on 97 caps for the nation and will be looking to reach his century by the end of the international break. Xisco Pires, Marc Vales and Ludovic Clemente have missed out after having being left out of the squad.

Portugal: Patricio; N. Semedo, Duarte, R. Semedo, Rui; Moutinho, Neves, Sanches; Trincao, Paulinho, Neto

Andorra: Gomes; Rubio, Nicolas, E. Garcia, Cervos; Vieira, Rodriguez, Pujol, Martinez; Alaez, Cucu

Portugal vs Andorra channel India: How to watch Portugal vs Andorra live in India?

The Portugal vs Andorra game will not be telecasted in India, with the Sony Sports Network broadcasting other international friendlies. For viewers who want to watch the Portugal vs Andorra live stream online, they can do so by logging onto the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also follow the respective teams on social media for real-time updates.

Portugal vs Andorra prediction

According to our Portugal vs Andorra prediction, Portugal are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Portugal Instagram