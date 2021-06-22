Portugal Vs France Head To Head Record, History Between The Two Teams And Euros Stats

Portugal and France go head to head in another huge Group F clash on Wednesday, June 22, with neither side yet guaranteed a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020. The matchday 3 game between the two European giants is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, June 23 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Portugal vs France history, H2H record and preview of their highly-anticipated contest at Euro 2020.

Portugal vs France: Euro 2020 Group F game preview

Didier Deschamps' France beat Germany in their opening game of the tournament, but a surprise 1-1 draw with Hungary leaves Les Bleus with work to do against Portugal. France have four points from two games and a win on Tuesday will see them top Group F. However, the finalists from the previous tournament will be looking to avenge their defeat against the reigning champions on Tuesday.

Portugal opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary, but a humbling 2-4 loss to Germany was not what they needed before taking on the 2018 World Cup winners. With Germany now looking confident of a top-two finish given they face Hungary, Portugal and France have a lot riding on their final group-stage game in Budapest. Here is more on the Portugal vs France head to head record -

Portugal vs France head to head record

France have a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins from 27 games against Portugal. The Selecao have picked up six wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Portugal vs France stats and recent history

The two sides made it to the final of the last edition of the European Championship which was hosted by France in 2016, making it a huge part of the Portugal vs France history. Portugal prevailed on that occasion, claiming a dramatic extra-time winner against the two-time winners through substitute Eder. However, France most recently beat Portugal 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League in November 2020.

Portugal vs France prediction

The 'Group of Death' promises another entertaining and nerve-racking game on Wednesday. With a place in the knockout stages potentially at stake for both sides, Portugal and France are expected to take the game to each other in search of all three points.

While both teams have star-studded squads, France have more several top-class operators in each position. Our Portugal vs France prediction is a narrow 2-1 win for France.

How to watch Portugal vs France live? Euro 2020 live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Portugal vs France live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

