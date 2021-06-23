Portugal Vs France Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Portugal will square off against France at the Puskas Stadium on Wednesday, June 23, for their final group game of Euro 2020. The Group F matchday 3 clash between the two European giants is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, June 24 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Portugal vs France team news, Portugal vs France live stream details and our Portugal vs France prediction.

Portugal vs France: Euro 2020 Group F game preview

France remain at the top of the rankings in Group F despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary on matchday 2. France beat German in their opening game at Euro 2020 but Didier Deschamps' side were rather poor against Hungary. Les Blues fell behind just before the break after Attila Fiola's goal and missed a number of opportunities to draw level in the second period. They eventually manage to salvage a point thanks to Antonio Greizmann's 66th-minute goal. France will now be keen to avoid any further setbacks before heading into the last 16.

Meanwhile, Portugal suffered a 2-4 humbling against Germany on matchday 2. The reigning European champions did manage to beat Hungary in their opening game but now find themselves fighting to make one of the top two spots before the final matchday in the group of death. If results do not go their way, Fernando Santos will have to hold on to the hope that his side can progress as one of the best third-placed outfits.

Portugal vs France team news, injuries and suspensions

For Portugal, Nuno Mendes (thigh) is still out and Raphael Guerreiro is expected to continue at left-back despite his unfortunate own goal against Germany. However, Joao Felix is expected to be in contention to start after overcoming an issue of his own. Barring any late setback, Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for the defending champions

For France, Ousmane Dembele suffered a knee injury in the game against Hungary and will now miss the remainder of the tournament. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are tipped to start at the attack for the World Champions.

Portugal vs France h2h record

France have claimed 19 wins from 27 games against Portugal. On the other hand, Portugal have picked up six wins, while two games have ended in draws as per the Portugal vs France h2h record.

Portugal vs France prediction

Both these teams have star-studded squads and this promises to be another crackling encounter in Group F. However, given that France have quality options in more than one position, our Portugal vs France prediction is a 2-1 win for the World champions.

How to watch Portugal vs France on TV? Portugal vs France live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Portugal vs France live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Instagram