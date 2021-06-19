Portugal Vs Germany Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream

Defending champions Portuga will take on nemesis Germany in Group D of Matchday 2 of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Allianz Arena and will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 19. Here's a look at how to watch Portugal vs Germany on TV, Portugal vs Germany H2H record, team news and our Portugal vs Germany prediction for the same.

Portugal vs Germany prediction and preview

Portugal clinched three points in their opener against Hungary putting them in pole position to seal qualification to the knockouts. Raphael Guerreiro scored in the 85th minute before captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to seal a 3-0 win. The defending champions will head into Saturday's clash knowing that a win would book their spot in the last-16 stage and Fernando Santos will hope to avoid setbacks in their title defence. Portugal have historically been one of the top teams in the Euros, reaching the semi-finals in 1984, 2000 and 2012, while they were present in the final eight of Euro 1996 and Euro 2008. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co were also runners-up on home soil at Euro 2004 and are, of course, the holders, having beaten France 1-0 in the final of Euro 2016.

Meanwhile, Germany will enter this key contest off the back of a 1-0 defeat to France on Tuesday, with an own goal from Mats Hummels deciding the contest in Munich. Die Mannschaft finished as runners-up at Euro 2008 before making the semi-finals in 2012 and 2016 and would hope to make a deep run into the competition. Germany will be hope to give a fitting farewell to Joachim Low, who will depart after Euro 2020. Portugal will be favourites but Germany will look to clinch three points on Saturday.

Portugal vs Germany H2H record

Both these teams have faced each other a total of 18 times and Portugal have the upper hand in the H2H department. Portugal have managed 10 wins in comparison to Germany's five. Three games have ended in draws in the Portugal vs Germany h2h record.

Portugal vs Germany team news

Nuno Mendes is carrying a thigh problem and is likely to miss out on the clash against Germany. Santos is unlikely to make many changes to his XI, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva likely to lead the line with Bruno Fernandes in midfield. As for Germany, Matthias Ginter had emerged as a doubt but is likely to be fit to make the XI. Leroy Sane could come in for Kai Havertz, while Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry are expected to retain their places in the XI.

Portugal vs Germany team news: Predicted XIs

Portugal: Patricio; Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Danilo, Carvalho; Bernardo, Fernandes, Jota; Ronaldo

Patricio; Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Danilo, Carvalho; Bernardo, Fernandes, Jota; Ronaldo Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens; Sane, Muller, Gnabry

Portugal vs Germany live stream: How to watch Portugal vs Germany on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Portugal vs Germany live broadcast in India will be available from 9:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Portugal vs Germany live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

