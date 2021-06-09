Portugal Vs Israel Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Holders Portugal will take on Israel in their final friendly match ahead of the upcoming European Championships this summer. The game will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon and the game will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, June 10. Here's a look at where to watch Portugal vs Israel on TV, the Portugal vs Israel live stream details, team news and our Portugal vs Israel prediction for the same.

Portugal vs Israel prediction and preview

Portugal were happy to avoid defeat against Spain in their first warm-up game ahead of Euro 2020, but Fernando Santos will hope that his side can change gears quickly and coast past Israel on Wednesday. Portugal are one of the favourites for the competition and boast a squad with a great deal of youth and experience, well drilled into Santos' patient game. Veterans Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep continue to remain the focal points and will be supported well by Manchester-based trio Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes who missed the game against their Iberian rivals. The Selecao however have been handed a tough group with Germany and France drawn together, but Santos will know the keys to survival, having expertly done so five years ago.

🇵🇹 𝟚𝟞 𝕟𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕤 𝕟𝕒𝕤 𝕔𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕤, 𝟙 𝕤í𝕞𝕓𝕠𝕝𝕠 𝕒𝕠 𝕡𝕖𝕚𝕥𝕠! 🇵🇹

Vamos todos defender o título de Portugal no Euro 2020! 🏆 #VamosComTudo pic.twitter.com/47piWCbeuL — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) May 20, 2021

As for Israel, the gulf nation will look to fine-tune their tactics for the World Cup qualifiers in September and use this game as an opportunity for preparation. Israel were in contention for the European Championships, but their bid was ended by Scotland in a penalty shootout defeat. Israel exacted revenge on the Scots in the Nations League and then clinched wins over Slovakia and Moldova in World Cup qualifying. Nonetheless, despite their good form, the world's 85th-best football nation will have their backs against the wall and Portugal will be the favourites to clinch the game on Wednesday.

Portugal vs Israel team news

Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva could all return to the XI having missed out against Spain, while the likes of Nuno Mendes and Pedro Gonclaves are also in contention to make the side. Cristiano Ronaldo could be rested for the game, with Andre Silva deputising in attack, along with Liverpool ace Diogo Jota. As for Isreal, Bibras Natkho, forward Eran Zahavi and Eitan Tibi are all expected to start on Wednesday along with Shakhtar star Manor Soloman. Gadi Kinda is also likely to retain his place after his injury-time goal against Montenegro.

Portugal vs Israel team news: Predicted XIs

Portugal: Silva; Cancelo, Fonte, Dias, Mendes; Moutinho, Danilo; Fernandes, Goncalves, Jota; A. Silva

Silva; Cancelo, Fonte, Dias, Mendes; Moutinho, Danilo; Fernandes, Goncalves, Jota; A. Silva Israel: Marciano; Dasa, Tibi, Menahem, Davidzada; Solomon, Natkho, Lavi, Fani; Malede, Zahavi

Where to watch Portugal vs Israel on TV?

In India, the game will telecast live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3. The Portugal vs Israel live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game kicks off at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, June 10.

(Image Courtesy: Portugal, Manor Solomon Instagram)