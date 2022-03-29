Portugal Vs North Macedonia: How Have The Two Fared So Far In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal and North Macedonia are set to play their biggest match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers as the winner of the match will claim a spot in the FIFA World Cup which will be played in Qatar. While Portugal overcame Turkey in their semi-final encounter, North Macedonia stunned Euro Champions Italy 1-0 to book their place in the final. Ahead of Portugal vs North Macedonia match let's take a look at the journey of both teams so far.

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Portugal's journey to the final

Portugal started their journey in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with three consecutive wins over Azerbaijan, host Qatar and Luxembourg. The Cristiano Ronaldo starrer team beat Azerbaijan and Qatar 3-0, while they trashed Luxembourg by 5 goals. Post the Luxembourg match they were held to a goalless draw by the Republic of Ireland before they suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Serbia in their final qualifying match. In their FIFA World Cup qualifiers semi-final match goals from Otavia, Diego Jota and Matheus Nunes ensured Portugal's progression to the final. Portugal had been forced into the playoffs after conceding late and relinquishing a lead last year in the final group game against Serbia.

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: North Macedonia's journey to the final

North Macedonia started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Romania before beating Liechtenstein 4-0. They were crushed by Germany 0-4 before overcoming Armenia and Ireland 5-0 and 3-1 respectively. In the semi-final of the qualifiers, they defeated Italy by a solitary goal to set up a blockbuster clash against Portugal. North Macedonia, which gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, is trying to make it to the World Cup final for the first time. It made its first appearance in the European Championship last year.

Portugal vs North Macedonia: Cristino Ronaldo speaks on team's chance of qualifying for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ahead of Portugal vs North Macedonia match, Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the media where he spoke about Portugal's chances of beating North Macedonia in the final of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ronaldo in his statement said, “There is no World Cup without Portugal".

While speaking about Macedonia upsetting Italy, Ronaldo said, "We were surprised North Macedonia has surprised in many matches. But I don’t think they will surprise us tomorrow. Portugal will play better and we will make it to the World Cup. We know that if we win we will go to the World Cup and if we lose we are out. We have the responsibility to be positive and win the match. I see everyone well prepared and wanting to be at their best tomorrow.”