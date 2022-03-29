Portugal Vs North Macedonia: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Final Live?

2016 European champions Portugal are all set to host 67th ranked North Macedonia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier final on Tuesday night. The match will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on March 30, from the iconic Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal. Ahead of the all-important clash, here is a look at how to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers live in India, the US and the UK, and the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream details.

Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifier matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official rights to broadcast the games. The Portugal vs North Macedonia matches will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD.

As for the live stream of the all-important match, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. Fans will require a premium subscription to SonyLIV for the same. Meanwhile, the live updates of the game can also be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.

A night to remember 🤯



🇵🇹 3-1 🇹🇷

🇮🇹 0-1 🇲🇰

🇸🇪 1-0 🇨🇿

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 2-1 🇦🇹



🔜 UEFA Finals 🇵🇹 🆚 🇲🇰, 🇵🇱 🆚 🇸🇪 #WCQ | #WorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 24, 2022

How to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which will broadcast all of the games in which England are not in action. As for the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Tuesday, March 29.

Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch European World Cup qualifiers live on the ESPN and TUDN Network. The Portugal vs North Macedonia match will be telecast live on ESPN+, and the live stream will be available on the ESPN app. The match will commence live at 2:45 PM ET on Tuesday, March 29.

Portugal vs North Macedonia head to head record

While Portugal will head into this clash as the overwhelming favourites, North Macedonia cannot be taken lightly after they defeated an outstanding Italy side in their last game to reach the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier playoffs. When it comes to the head to head record between the two sides, Portugal have won one match with the other ending in a draw. The last time the two nations competed against each other was in 2012, with the game ending in a goalless draw.