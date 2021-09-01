Portugal Vs Republic Of Ireland LIVE Streaming: How To Watch World Cup Qualifier Matches?

With football currently on international break, fans across the world are excited about the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. One of the biggest matches of the week is between 2016 European champions Portugal and Republic of Ireland. The match is scheduled to take place at the Estádio Algarve, with the game set to begin at 12:15 AM IST on September 2. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here are the details of how to watch World Cup qualifier matches live in India. The details of Portugal vs Republic of Ireland live streaming is also mentioned below.

How to watch World Cup qualifier matches live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch World Cup qualifier matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official rights to telecast European World Cup qualifiers. The matches will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1, 2 and 3 SD/HD. As for Portugal vs Republic of Ireland live streaming, fans can watch the match on the SonyLIV app and Jio TV. Fans will need to purchase a premium subscription of SonyLIV for the same.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland head to head record and prediction

Portugal heads into this game as the dominant side when it comes to the history of this fixture. The Seleção have won seven of the 13 meetings between the two sides, while Republic of Ireland has won four with two games ending as draws. After suffering a disappointing 1-0 quarter-final defeat at the hands of Belgium in the Euros, Portugal will now hope that they can deliver strong performances in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Taking into consideration the recent form of both teams, our Portugal vs Republic of Ireland prediction is a Portugal win.

Portugal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Republic of Ireland Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland team news

Portugal predicted starting line-up: Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio; Otavio, Rúben Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

The Republic of Ireland predicted starting line-up: Gavin Bazunu; Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, John Egan; Matt Doherty, Conor Hourihane, Dara O'Shea, James McClean; Aaron Connolly, Troy Parrott, Shane Long

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.