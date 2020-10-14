Portugal Vs Sweden Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Nations League Game Preview

Fernando Santos' Portugal will face Janne Andersson's Sweden on Matchday 4 of their UEFA Nations League Group A3 clash on Wednesday, October 14. The fixture between Portugal and Sweden is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm local time (Thursday, 12:15 am IST) at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. Here's a look at the live stream details for Portugal vs Sweden, team news from both camps and our Portugal vs Sweden prediction ahead of the game.

UEFA Nations League live: Portugal vs Sweden prediction and match preview

Defending champions Portugal played out a goalless draw against World Champions France last weekend. Fernando Santos' side are currently at the top of the group with seven points from their three games played so far and have a better goal difference than France, who are in second place. Portugal had previously registered wins over Croatia (4-1) and Sweden (2-0) last month.

On the other hand, Sweden are at the bottom of the group and desperately need the three points to stay alive in the competition. Janne Andersson's side have lost all three of their Nations League games this term against Portugal, France and most-recently they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Croatia on Sunday. Our Portugal vs Sweden prediction is a 3-1 win for Portugal.

UEFA Nations League live: Portugal vs Sweden team news, injuries and suspensions

For Portugal, the big blow is the absence of their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus on Monday night and was forced to leave the national team camp. Liverpool star Diogo Jota is set to replace Ronaldo in the starting line-up.

For the visitors, Ludwig Augustinsson has left the Swedish camp to return to Werder Bremen in preparation for the Bundesliga's resumption. Defender Filip Helander is also ruled out of the clash against Portugal due to injury.

Portugal vs Sweden live stream details: How to watch Portugal vs Sweden live in India?

In India, the UEFA Nations League games will be telecast on Sony Sports. The Portugal vs Sweden live stream will be made available on SonyLIV (Thursday, 12:15 am IST). Fans can also watch Portugal vs Sweden live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD. In the UK, the Portugal vs Sweden live stream will be made available on Sky Sports.

Image Credits - swemnt, Portugal Instagram