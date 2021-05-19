POT Vs BEL Dream11: FC Porto Vs Belenenses SAD Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Matchday 34 of the ongoing Primeira Liga season sees FC Porto square off against Belenenses SAD in their upcoming league match on Wednesday, May 19. The Portuguese domestic league match will be played at the Estadio Do Dragao with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. Have a look at our POT vs BEL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

POT vs BEL Match Preview

FC Porto have been amongst the best team in the ongoing Primeira Liga this season as they are yet to suffer from a league defeat since their 3-2 loss against Pacos De Ferreira in November 2020. Heading into the game following a 27 games unbeaten run, the hosts have recorded 23 wins while playing out eight draws and suffering from only two losses this season. With 77 points off 33 games, FC Porto have cemented their position as the second-ranked team on the Primeira Liga table. They will be hoping to continue on their positive run and aim to pocket three points against an inconsistent Belenenses SAD side on Wednesday

Belenenses SAD will head into the game as the 10th ranked team on the Primeira Liga table having recorded just nine wins from 33 games while suffering from 11 losses and playing out 13 draws in the ongoing campaign. The visitors are involved in a massive mid-table battle as just four points separate six teams. Petit's side will be hoping to shut off their 0-2 loss against Santa Clara and look to bounce back on the winning way and aim at ending their campaign in the top half of the league table.

POT vs BEL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Taremi or S. Varela

Vice-Captain - M. Cassierra or Otavio

POT vs BEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –S. Kritsyuk

Defenders – Henrique, Pepe, G. Silva, C. Mbemba

Midfielders – J. Corona, S. Varela, Otavio, S. Oliveira

Strikers – M. Cassierra, M. Taremi

POT vs BEL Dream11 Prediction

FC Porto start the match as undisputed favourites and are predicted to record a comfortable win over their opponents on Wednesday.

Prediction- FC Porto 2-0 Belenenses SAD

Note: The above POT vs BEL Dream11 prediction, POT vs BEL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The POT vs BEL Dream11 Team and POT vs BEL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result