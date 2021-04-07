POT Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League 2021 Game Preview

Quick links:
Image Source: Chelsea/ Twitter
Porto (POT) and Chelsea (CHE) will collide in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 7 at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, April 8 at 12:30 midnight IST). The game will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain. Here is our POT vs CHE Dream11 prediction, top picks and POT vs CHE Dream11 team.
Porto are currently enjoying a positive run and are undefeated in their last three matches. The Portuguese giants stunned Juventus in the round of sixteen by beating them 2-1 and would look to do the same on Wednesday night. Chelsea, on the other hand, are leading the Group E standings, but were given a massive reality check last week. The Blues were defeated by West Bromwich Albion 5-2 in their previous match and can’t afford another loss.
Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Sergio Oliveira, Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Otavio, Moussa Marega, Toni Martinez.
Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner.
Considering the recent form of the teams, our POT vs CHE Dream11 prediction is that Chelsea will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The above POT vs CHE Dream11 prediction, POT vs CHE Dream11 team, probable POT vs CHE playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The POT vs CHE Dream11 team and POT vs CHE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.