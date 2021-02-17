POT Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Match Preview

Quick links:
Juventus are back in the UEFA Champions League as the Turin outfit is set to play FC Porto in the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio do Dragao on February 17 with the kickoff slated for 1:30 AM (Thursday, February 18) according to IST. Let's have a look at the POT vs JUV Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of the game.
🎬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝟭𝟲 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗘𝗧!— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 17, 2021
⭐️ @ChampionsLeague
🆚 @FCPorto
🏟 Estádio do Dragão
⏰ 21:00 CET
📲 #FCPJuve
⚪️⚫️ #JuveUCL pic.twitter.com/oQi9mQAxNJ
Porto finished up as the second-best team of the UEFA Champions League Group C as the Portuguese outfit was topped by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Sergio Conceicao’s men walk into the game following a seven-match unbeaten run. However, the hosts of this UCL tie have failed to win their last four matches and will be hoping to find a decisive edge that will help them pocket an important lead in the home leg.
Juventus, on the other hand, topped the Group G after edging out Spanish giants FC Barcelona due to a better head-to-head record. Andrea Pirlo’s men will start the matching itching to get back to winning ways as the Italian outfit has failed to register a win in their previous two outings. Their last competitive match came against Napoli in Serie A where Pirlo's men suffered from a 1-0 defeat.
FC Porto - Agustin Marchesin, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafa, Pepe, Malang Sarr, Matheus Uribe, Sergio Oliviera, Jesus Corona, Moussa Marega, Luiz Diaz, Mehdi Taremi
Juventus - Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo,
Goalkeeper- Wojciech Szczesny
Defenders- Wilson Manafa, Alex Sandro, Pepe
Midfielders- Weston McKennie, Sergio Oliviera, Federico Chiesa, Jesus Corona
Strikers- Cristiano Ronaldo, Mehdi Taremi, Alvaro Morata
Captain- Cristiano Ronaldo or Sergio Oliviera
Vice-Captain- Mehdi Taremi or Alvaro Morata
We expect Juventus to assert their dominance in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game right away and register an emphatic win over the Portuguese outfit in this fixture.
Prediction- FC Porto 0-3 Juventus
Note: The above POT vs JUV Dream11 prediction, POT vs JUV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The POT vs JUV Dream11 Team and POT vs JUV Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.