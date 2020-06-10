POT Vs MRT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

FC Porto will face Maritimo FC in their next Portuguese Primeira Liga clash at the Estadio do Dragao. FC Porto are currently on the second spot on the Primeira Liga table with 60 points to their name, whereas Maritimo FC are placed 15th on the league table with 25 points in their bank.

POT vs MRT will commence on Thursday, June 11 at 2 am. Fans can play the POT vs MRT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the POT vs MRT Dream11 prediction, POT vs MRT Dream11 top picks and POT vs MRT Dream11 team.

POT vs MRT Dream11 team

POT vs MRT Dream11 top picks

D Meireles Costa (Captain) V Ferreira (Vice-captain) V Aboubakar A Abedzadeh E Costa J Cley

Squads for the POT vs MRT Dream11 team

POT vs MRT Dream11 team: FC Porto

A Marchesin, D Meireles Costa, M Mbaye, J Manuel Corona, C Mbemba, Pepe, W Manafa, A Telles, I Marcano, D Leite, S Oliveira, D Pereira, L Diaz, Otavio, S Nakajima, M Uribe, V Ferreira, R Baro, M Loum, T Soares, M Marega, Z Luis, V Aboubakar, F Silva

POT vs MRT Dream11 team: Maritimo FC

C Marcelo, A Abedzadeh, Bebeto, Z Junior, Rene Ferreira, Ruben Ferreira, F China, D Kerkez, J Correa, F Bambock, B Xadas, D Moreno, E Angelo, E Jorge, E Costa, J Vukovic, P Pelagio, J Cley, D Maeda, R Pinho, J Tagueu, Getterson,

POT vs MRT Dream11 prediction

Our POT vs MRT Dream11 prediction is that FC Porto will win this game.

Note: The POT vs MRT Dream11 prediction, POT vs MRT Dream11 top picks and POT vs MRT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The POT vs MRT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.