Premier League 2021: FIFA Confirms Liverpool's Brazilians Cleared To Play Against Leeds

FIFA has confirmed on Saturday that the Brazilians in Liverpool FC’s squads are all set to appear against Leeds on Sunday. This announcement comes amid all the discussions about Brazil’s complaint to the world football governing body about the players who did not travel for their country’s recent World Cup Qualifier matches due to the Covid-19 restrictions. However, the complaint has now been withdrawn and Brazilians with the likes of Alisson Becker and Fabinho are now eligible to play against Leeds at the Elland Road.

As mentioned in the official website of Liverpool FC, FIFA in a statement announced, “Based on positive signals and constructive dialogue FIFA has received from the UK government towards the international match window in October, recognizing that players have no control over the extreme situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and sanitary restrictions currently imposed and, as a sign of good faith, goodwill, and cooperation, the member associations of Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Paraguay, in close consultation with FIFA, have taken the decision to withdraw their complaints in relation to the England-based players, and players bound to play in England, who were not released for the recent international matches".

Meanwhile, with the complaint now withdrawn, Liverpool will stage a strong unit against Leeds with players like Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and James Milner back in the side along with the others. However, Takumi Minamino is not expected to play against Leeds, as he sustained a knock with Japan. Virgil van Dijk, who was also seen limping after the match with the Netherlands on Tuesday, is also fit with Harvey Eliott and Naby Keita.

Liverpool vs Leeds United on September 12, 9:00 PM IST

Liverpool are currently placed at the fifth position in the points table of the Premier League 2021 behind Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool. They have two out of the three matches they have played in the current season. They won their first match to Norwich City 3-0, second match to Burnley 2-0, while their last match before the International break against Chelsea on August 28 ended in a 1-1 draw. They will face Leed United on September 12.

Image: AP