Premier League 2021: Ivan Toney Shines As Brentford Beat Wolves 0-2

Brentford's Ivan Toney scores a goal and assists the next as Brentford wins 0-2 against Wolves in the Premier League clash at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton

Brentford footballer Ivan Toney starred in the Premier League clash between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 18, as Brentford score two goals and find their second win of the season. 25-year-old striker Toney first won a penalty and scored it at the 28th minute of the game to open the goal tally in the match for his club. He then assisted another goal at the 34th minute which was eventually scored by Bryan Mbeumo. 

Toney’s goal in the 28th minute took his tally of goals during penalties to 10 goals, which is notable because he has never missed a penalty for Brentford. He scored the goal after they had a corner in the 26th minute. As it came in, there was much chaos in the middle, amidst which Toney fell on the ground and the referee pointed to the penalty shoot. Wolves footballer Fernando Marcal was seen dragging Toney down, as the foul was double-checked by VAR Stuart Attwell. Toney seemed like scoring another goal just before the completion of 30 minutes but was denied after the assistant's flag went up.

Baptiste was already on a yellow card, set to be substituted.

In the 32 minutes of the game Wolves' Adama Traore had a chance to score a goal and he went for it. However, the ball was deflected by Pontus Jansson and it bounced back off the crossbar. For the second goal, Brentford stormed down the other end, but with Toney interrupted by Wolves' defender Max Kilman. However, Tony squared the ball to Mbeumo, who sent the ball inside the net, resulting in a 2-0 lead for Brentford before the first half. Meanwhile, the Wolves failed to score even once in the match as they were dominated by the Bees in both halves of the game. Brentford suffered a red card in form of Shandon Baptiste in the 64th minute of the match, however, the Wolves looked helpless despite having Raul Jimenez, Hwang Hee-chan, Fabio Silva, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, and Francisco Trincao in their team. 

The win in their fifth match of the Premier League season took Brentford to a total of eight points in the points table. They now find themselves in ninth place behind other clubs like Manchester City, Brighton, Tottenham, and West Ham. On the other hand, Wolves find themselves at 14th place with three points.

