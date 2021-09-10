Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiled By Manchester United At Old Trafford Ahead Of His Second Debut

Manchester United unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo at the club’s home Old Trafford on Thursday, 9 September 2021. In a video posted by the club on their official social media accounts, Ronaldo emerges from the tunnel in his iconic No. 7 shirt and stretches his arms out wide, enacting the celebration of a goal in the famous red jersey. He then begins his conversation with former team-mate Wes Brown about his second stint with the club.

As per the official website of Manchester United, while talking to Brown, Ronaldo was passionate about his return to the club where he began his career. During the conversation with Brown, Ronaldo said, “I am not here for vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again. I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead. I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years”.



"Since I touched on the ground in the airport on the first day, I felt the people's emotions": Ronaldo

Ronaldo also elaborated on the electrifying atmosphere generated by the United fans. While shedding his thoughts about his love for the United crowd, Ronaldo added, “It is a good feeling. I know the people here are different. Since I touched the ground in the airport on the first day, I felt the people's emotions. That is not because I am a Manchester player: they saw me growing up here since I was 18 years old, with my passion and everything. I feel very emotional, with the desire. I feel good, with good energy”.

Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on September 11. He further spoke about making his second debut at the club. He said, “I did not expect to start or to even come on in the game [in 2003], so I was super nervous. Of course, I will be nervous on Saturday, but I am more mature, I am more experienced, I will be prepared and I am going to make pressure on Ole now to start in the XI [laughs]. I am ready to go!” Ronaldo joined the club for the training session for the first time since making his return to the club on September 7. He also met with the United’s Manager and his old teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the club’s Carrington training facility.

