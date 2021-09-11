Premier League 2021: Odsonne Edouard Scores Twice; Crystal Palace Beat Tottenham Hotspur

The current table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur faced a defeat for the first time in the Premier League 2021 season as Crystal Palace won 3-0, courtesy of a penalty goal by Wilfried Zaha and twin goals by debutant Odsonne Edouard. Edouard making his debut in the match on Saturday, came off the bench for Christian Benteke in the 84th minute. After coming on to the pitch, Edouard started his goal tally by striking on an assist by Zaha. He further took Palace’s lead ahead by scoring in the extra time. He scored his first goal at the 84’ and second at 90+2’ in the extra time. Before the twin goals by Edouard, Zaha opened the goal tally for Crystal Palace by scoring on a penalty at the 76’.

With this win over the current table-toppers, Palace earned their first victory of the current season and the first under new manager Patrick Vieira. On the other hand, Spurs, who already missed Son Heung-min because of an injury, suffered another setback when Eric Dier went off too with an early injury. Further adding to their woes, They lost Japhet Tanganga to a red card with two bookings in quick succession at the 58’. Despite the loss, the Spurs remain at the top of the points table, while Palace moved to 11th place with five points.

"I'm very happy about my debut. It was a dream for me."



🎙 @TheDesKelly speaks to Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and super-sub Odsonne Edouard after a thrilling 3-0 will against Tottenham 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CV6dZSZ2TI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 11, 2021

Debutant for Crystal Palace, Edouard, after rising through the youth ranks for AF Bobigny, joined French Outfit Paris Sanit Germain in 2011. He has also represented France at various youth levels. He moved to Celtic in a permanent deal and scored 57 goals in 94 appearances between 2018 and 2021. He then moved to Premier League club Crystal Palace on August 31 on a four-year deal. In his international career, while representing France, he won the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship with the team and also clinched the Golden Player and the top goalscorer by scoring eight out of the fifteen goals scored by France in the tournament. He will make his next appearance in the Premier League 2021 during their next clash against Liverpool on September 18.

Image: AP