Premier League 2021: PSG To Offer Massive Contract To Paul Pogba For Free Transfer

Despite shining in Manchester United’s season opener against Leeds, midfielder Paul Pogba is uncertain of his future as his contract ends with Manchester United at the end of this season. Paris Saint-Germain currently lead the list of buyers for the star midfielder by being willing to pay Paul Pogba €600,000 a week for the start of the 2022-23 season. The list also consists of European giants like Real Madrid and Juventus. In the opening match of the new season for Manchester United, Pogba emerged as one of the best performers of the entire weekend, shining with 4 assists in their 5-1 win over Leeds.

Football enthusiasts were expecting PSG to rope him in this summer, presenting Manchester United with a vacant spot in their midfield, but Lionel Messi joining the French club has changed the equation for this season. PSG have built a frightening team this summer for other teams by adding Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Gianluigi Donnarumma into the squad. The team already consists of star players like Neymar Jr. and Mbappe. Pogba returned to Manchester City in 2016 after his successful stint with Juventus but his contract will expire at the end of this season. However, the world cup winning player is known for keeping things quiet and fixes a contract at the very end moment.

The 28-year-old French professional football player, Paul Pogba plays in the Premier League for Manchester United. He started his career with Manchester United in the year 2011, before moving to Juventus on a free transfer, a year later. He helped Juventus win four consecutive Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia, and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. He further went on to win the 2015 UEFA Champions League Final with Juventus, which was their first in 12 years. His brilliant performance at Juventus saw his return to Manchester United in 2016 for a then-record transfer fee of €105 million. Playing for France, Pogba captained the U-20 team in the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup and saw the silver lining with the team after being victorious. He made his debut for the senior team soon after and was a prominent player for France in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. However, he went on to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup for France by scoring in the finals.

