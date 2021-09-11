Premier League 2021: Solskjaer Reveals Ronaldo Was Not Going To Sign With Man City

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that there was never a prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo signing with Manchester City before he was roped in by the United. He also let his feelings out on United’s choice of the penalty taker during the match. Ronaldo joined Manchester United for a second stint, after previously playing for the club between 2003 to 2009 during his first stint. The United successfully negotiated a two-year deal with Ronaldo, who is expected to make his second debut for the club on Saturday against Newcastle.

As reported by Goal.com, on the speculations of Ronaldo joining City before the announcement was made by the United, Solskjaer said, “I don't think there was any prospect of that (Ronaldo signing with City). I don't think so”. Solskjaer was then asked about the team’s headache, as they now have to choose the penalty taker between Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Clearing the air, Solskjaer added, “I knew that question was going to come and of course I've had a chat with the two of them. We've got two players there that I'd trust with my life to put a penalty away and that's a great position to be in. They'll know via the conversations we've had and the conversations we'll have before the games how we're going to solve this. It's going to be my decision what'll happen. The two of them will keep on doing what they do when they're asked to take the penalties”.

'I decide who is going to shoot the penalty if we get one': Solskjaer

When asked whether the team can trifurcate the duties between players, Solskjaer added, “I've got Cristiano, Bruno, Marcus Rashford, I've got players I trust to score every time they step up to take a penalty. I've had this conversation, of course, and they know my position on it. They know that I decide who is going to shoot the penalty if we get one. That's not going to cause an issue. We're here to win together. It's not about my numbers or your numbers. It's about us as a team and the decision is going to be mine.”

During his first stint with the United, Ronaldo scored a total of 118 goals in 292 games under the mentorship of Sir Alex Ferguson. He also led the side to three Premier League titles and the Champions League title in his six seasons with the club. He is expected to make his debut for the second time as a player of the Red Devils on September 11, during Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle at the Old Trafford.

