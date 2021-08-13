Premier League 2021: What Does Taking The Knee Mean? How Does The Gesture Tackle Racism?

Taking the knee is a gesture that has become a symbol of players standing tall against racism in football. The gesture became a serious statement during the Euro 2020 when the England team decided to practice the gesture before all their matches in the tournament. Taking the knee first came to light in 2016, after American footballer Colin Kaepernick took the knee during the national anthem. After his gesture, Colin said he couldn't stand to show pride in the flag of a country that has oppressed black people for centuries.

Premier League, in a video they put out on Twitter, explained the significance of this gesture. Premier League said that - taking a knee - is a symbol of pride and identity, it’s about demanding change, it’s more than a gesture.

Why do footballers take the knee?

Elaborating further, Premier League said, “Racism is an uncomfortable conversation, but racism never went away. Racism is a real problem. It is societal. It is pride and prejudice. It is more than just Social media. It is certainly bigger than football. And this year it’s more than just a gesture. It’s about recognizing the reality and demanding change. It’s a symbol of pride and identity, pride in using our platforms to change. That’s why players take the knee. So, if you are a supporter, support this”. The premier league announced that players from all the 20 clubs would continue taking the knee before all matches to highlight their stand against racism.

Taking the knee was criticized by certain sections of fans after England manager Gareth Southgate said that England’s players would take the knee throughout the Euro Cup 2020. However, a number of other teams like Scotland, Wales, Belgium, Portugal, and Switzerland also took the knee before their games, making the gesture a global movement. The 30th season of the Premier League starts on August 14 with Arsenal locking horns against Brentford in the 2021 season opener. Meanwhile, the 2020 Premier League Champions, Manchester City will look to start their season on a high as they face Tottenham Hotspurs on Matchday 1.

