Premier League: 5 Takeaways As Manchester United Slumps To Shock Loss Against Brentford

Manchester United fans and manager Erik Ten Hag would have not even imagined that the team would suffer back-to-back losses at the start of the new Premier League season. After losing to Brighton last weekend, Manchester United was crushed by Brentford 4-0 on Saturday to leave them at the bottom of the points table. For Brentford, Josh Dasilva, Ben Mee, Mathias Jensen and Bryan Mbeumo found the back of the net to help the team take all three points. Here, take a look at five talking points from the Manchester United vs Brentford match

Major talking points from Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League match

Manchester United failing to replicate the pre-season success

Manchester United looked solid under Erik Ten Hag during the pre-season matches, however, they have failed to replicate the form in the first two matches of the season. With Liverpool visiting Old Trafford next week, the challenege only gets tougher for ten Hag’s team as they look to rise from the bottom.

David de Gea's sloppy performance

David de Gea did not have the best of the outings as his sloppy work between the sticks was punished by Brentford players. With Dean Henderson going out on loan to Nottingham Forest, De Gea has begun to show rust yet again, and with no competition available, the manager will have a hard time dealing with goalkeeper issues.

Harry Maguire's poor form continues

Besides De Gea, skipper Harry Maguire failed to put up an inspired show especially when the team needed that from him the most. Maguire's inability to provide clear passes and organise clear defense might prove to be a huge problem during the entire season.

Crisitiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have much to say as United failed to create chances in the match. The Portuguese international failed to land shot on target in the limited opportunities presented to him. He missed pre-season match and is leading a disjointed attack. With such a lacklustre performance form the team, Ronaldo will push for a transfer before the window closes.

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag secure unwanted record

With two back-to-back losses, Erik Ten Hag now has an unwanted record registered against his name. The dutch manager became the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to lose his debut game. He also became the first Manchester United manager in over 100 years to lose his first two league games. Brentford become the third side to score four goals against United in the first half of a Premier League match.