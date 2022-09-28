Premier League & Tottenham Condemn Discrimination After Richarlison Suffers Racist Abuse

Following the racist abuse that Richarlison received after the conclusion of the Brazil vs Tunisia game, both the Premier League and his club Tottenham Hotspur have released a statement to condemn any sort of discrimination. The incident took place when the 25-year-old ran to the corner flag to celebrate his second goal.

As per the statement released by Brazil's official social media handle, a banana was thrown at Richarlison. While Brazil went on to clinch a comfortable 5-1 victory against Tunisia, the match was overshadowed by the shocking racism incident. Following the event, Richarlison also requested authorities to take action against the fan and punish them.

Premier League & Tottenham condemn racism

Following the shocking incident against Richarlison, the Premier League released a statement that read, "The Premier League condemns all forms of discrimination. The abhorrent abuse of Richarlison is unacceptable and nobody should have to face it. Racism has no place in football or society."

Meanwhile, a statement from Tottenham Hotspur read, "We are disgusted by the racist abuse Richarlison (faced) at last night’s game between Brazil and Tunisia. This has no place in football, or anywhere. We stand with you, Richy."

Richarlison hopes authorities punish fan for racism

After being subjected to racist abuse, Richarlison said in his post-match interview that he was glad he did not see the person behind the incident as he was worried about how he would have reacted in the heat of the moment. "I was talking about this with Roberto [Firmino] saying that I think that God did not allow me to see that because I don’t know what I could have done in the heat of the moment. May this fan be identified and punished. It’s hard. You see what happened with Vinicius Jr recently and now this, inside a stadium. May the authorities find and punish him. May this incident teach other people not to do it."

As for Vinicius Junior, he was racially abused by Pedro Bravo, the president of Spanish football agents, after he performed a dance celebration following his goal against Mallorca. While speaking to El Chiringuito, Bravo said, "You have to respect your opponents. When you score a goal, if you want to dance the Samba, you should go to sambodromo in Brazil. You have to respect your mates and stop playing the mon***."