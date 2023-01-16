Premier League: Arsenal Goalkeeper Attacked By Fan During Match Against Tottenham - Watch

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had to endure a tough finish to the Premier League 2022-23 match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to two separate incidents on Sunday. After being shoved by Spurs’ Richarlison, a man jumped onto advertising hoardings behind the Arsenal goal and aimed a kick at Ramsdale. The incident occurred late in the game when the goalkeeper went behind the goalpost to pick up his water bottle.

The events unfolded moments after he was shoved by Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison, who also received criticism. Arsenal won the Premier League match by 2-0, courtesy of an own goal by Hugo Lloris, before Martin Odegaard’s 36th-minute goal. Here’s a look at the notable reactions to the incident.

He did kick Ramsdale. pic.twitter.com/ME69q15iX8 — Mohammed Naser (@HamaNadir78) January 15, 2023

“It's a sour taste, but I'm sure we'll enjoy it”

As reported by Sky Sports, the 24-year-old British goalkeeper explained the incident and said, “The Spurs fans were giving me some throughout the second half, I gave them some back, which to the few people I did do it to, was probably well-greeted, sportsmanship-like. Then a fan tried to jump over and give me a little punch on the back. That's what happened and it's a shame because it's just a game of football at the end of the day. I think both sets of players tried to bring me away. Thankfully nothing actually happened too drastic. It's a sour taste, but I'm sure we'll enjoy it when we go back in the dressing room."

Reacting to the incident, the FA said, "We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken".

CCTV footage being reviewed by Tottenham Hotspur

Meanwhile, a statement by the club read, "We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match”. The club also revealed that they are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the fal. “Strongest possible action” including a stadium ban will be issued for the supporter when identified.