Premier League Big 6 FINED £22 MILLION For ESL Involvement, 30-point Deduction In Question

The six English clubs which secretly agreed to play in a European Super League (ESL) have been fined around £22 million collectively to draw a line under their ensuing row with the Premier League. The agreement said that it also included the prospect of swinging penalties for any similar transgression by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in future. Any of those clubs that signed up to a similar project would be liable to a 30-point Premier League deduction, according to reports.

Premier League big 6 fined for involvement in ESL: Will EPL teams lose points any time in the future?

Earlier on Wednesday, reports from Sportmail revealed that the Premier League will fine the breakaway Big Six a collective sum of around £22 million — with any further attempts subject to a 30-point deduction. The fine equates to around £3.7 million per club, although it is currently unclear whether all six clubs will pay an equal amount. However, each of the Premier League Super League teams will not be paying the fine now and neither will they be handed a deduction of points.

The 'big six' hit with around £3.5m in fines by the Premier League for conspiring with the ESL plot. Deterrent of a £20m punishment and 30-point deduction if repeated — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) June 9, 2021

Had the deduction of points been delivered this year, Arsenal would have been three points away from being relegated. Leicester City would have been crowned Premier League champions instead of Man City while Man United and Liverpool would not have qualified for the Champions League next season. The fines paid by Arsenal, Chelsea Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Tottenham are understood to be earmarked for grassroots, fan and community initiatives rather than for the other 14 clubs in the top division. The report also suggests that If any of the six clubs sign up for a similar venture in the future then they could each be hit with a £20 million fine and face a 30-point deduction.

European Super League latest: What happened to European Super League?

The European Super League was proposed in April as a breakaway league for some of the best clubs in the continent. Six English Premier League teams, and three each from Italy, and Spain, signed up for the project, and they hoped to attract a few more teams to join them in the competition which would be played mid-week through the existing season.

Each of the founder clubs were promised a huge influx of funds to join the new league, with US investment bank JP Morgan backing the project, being ready to underwrite it to a tune of US $4.8 million. However, the ESL plans came to a screeching halt in just two days time as the inception of the league was met with a severe backlash from the footballing world, including protests from fans. This resulted in the Premier League's big six getting cold feet and just two days later each of the clubs U-turned on their decision.

