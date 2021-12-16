Premier League Board Postpones Leicester City Vs Tottenham Fixture Due To COVID-19

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, another English Premier League match has been postponed after it was deemed that one of the teams does not have enough first team players to play. The Premier League Board decided to postpone Thursday's Leicester vs Tottenham fixture after a few number of Leicester first team players tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second match in this game week itself that has been postponed owing to COVID-19 related issues.

In a statement on their website, the Premier League wrote: "The Premier League Board has postponed Leicester City’s match against Tottenham Hotspur tonight due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within Leicester’s squad today. In light of the new information, Leicester applied this morning for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for COVID-19 today. This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfill the match."

Leicester's training ground will be closed for the next 48 hours after the League was in contact with the UK Health Security Agency to help contain the outbreak. The Premier League Board takes into account a number of factors when reviewing an application put in by a club that would like their match postponed, including their ability to field a team, the status and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League match postponed

Earlier, the Board had decided to postpone United's match against Brentford after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Red Devil's squad. The League has also decided to reintroduce what they call 'Emergency Meansure' which includes protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, and limiting treatment time.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to follow him and get the booster vaccination as their country fights another COVID-19 wave. "My message around this has always been simple and clear, I hope: I trust experts," Klopp said on the club's official website. "I follow the advice of smart, educated people who know their field because they've dedicated their lives to it and have studied it.

Image: PremierLeague.com