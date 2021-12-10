Premier League: Brighton Vs Tottenham Postponed As Conte's Side Face COVID Troubles

Tottenham's Premier League campaign has hit yet another roadblock with the upcoming match against Brighton & Hove Albion being postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Spurs camp. Earlier, Antonio Conte's side saw their match against Burnley getting suspended due to heavy snow at Turf Moor.

Tottenham's UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) clash against Rennes on Thursday was postponed too after six players tested positive. The club has issued a statement over Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League clash getting postponed .

Tottenham's COVID trouble postpones Brighton match

Tottenham released a statement that read,

"The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course. The Club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff".

Brighton & Hove Albion's home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday 12 December at 2pm GMT, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon #BHATOT



The statement further read, "As with our other affected fixture, against Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League, we shall update supporters with more information as soon as it is available. We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused. We should also like to thank both clubs for their understanding during these challenging times.'

Tottenham Premier League season so far

Tottenham did not have a great start to the season, having won five and lost five out of their first 10 Premier League matches under Nuno Espírito Santo. The team managed to find the back of the net just nine times during that run, which did not impress the board. The 3-0 loss to Manchester United was the final straw for Nuno Espírito Santo before getting sacked.

After Santos' sacking, Tottenham decided to bring in Antonio Conte on board and since then, the club has slowly started to find its feet on the domestic front. In the last five matches, Tottenham have three wins one draw and one loss, but scoring goals still seems to be a problem as Harry Kane has not fired.

Harry Kane's form has been great while playing for England but he has not been able to replicate the form at the club level this season.

Kane has just one goal so far after playing 1098 minutes in 13 matches. The striker's last goal in the Premier League came in November against Newcastle United. With 24 matches left in the season, it will be interesting to see if Kane can manage to get his mojo back at Tottenham.