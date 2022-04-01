Last Updated:

Premier League: Bruno Fernandes Signs Contract Extension With Manchester United

27-year-old Portuguese footballer Bruno Fernandes has signed a contract extension with EPL club Manchester United for at least until the 2025-26 season.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes signed a contract extension to remain at Manchester United through at least the 2025-26 season, the Premier League club said Friday.

The new deal adds only one season to the long-term contract Fernandes signed when he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 but includes an option for an additional year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old Portugal midfielder, who has tallied 49 goals and 39 assists in 117 games with United, is seen as a key part of the club’s future as it looks to hire a permanent manager this summer.

“Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End,” Fernandes said in the club’s announcement. “It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.”

Sixth-place United is four points back of Arsenal in fourth for the final Champions League spot and hosts Leicester on Saturday. United was knocked out of Europe’s top club competition by Atlético Madrid last month.

“There is so much more that I want to achieve here,” Fernandes said, “and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.”

United director of football John Murtough noted Fernandes’ “importance to Manchester United.”

“Bruno’s work rate, dedication and fantastic attitude are exactly what we want from a Manchester United player,” Murtough said. “Bruno, like everyone across the football club, remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles.”

