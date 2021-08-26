Premier League Champions Manchester City Offer Cristiano Ronaldo Two-year Contract: Report

Current Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedlt offered Portuguese football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year contract. Rumours of Ronaldo, who is currently representing the Serie A club Juventus FC, moving to England for representing Man City have been doing rounds for quite a while.

Is Ronaldo joining Manchester City?

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Man City are willing to offer 'CR7' a two-year contract which is estimated to be more than £230,000-a-week. However, the reigning Premier League winners have made it crystal clear that they are not going to pay Ronaldo's current club Juventus FC a transfer fee for having the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winner onboard.

It has been reportedly saying that the Italian football club i.e. Juventus FC are demanding a sum of around £25million for Cristiano Ronaldo which would allow them to find a replacement so late in the window.

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched during Juventus' Serie A opener against Udinese on Sunday and as per reports, 'CR7' himself had made the request of benching him for the game. The 'Old Lady' squandered a 2-0 lead in their Serie A opener as Udinese staged a brilliant comeback in the second half to ensure that the contest ended in a draw.

Ronaldo did make a sporadic appearance in that contest though when he almost scored a match-winning goal after coming off the bench but unfortunately, chalked off by the video assistant referees (VAR).

Ronaldo Man City Transfer

The star Portuguese forward had joined Juventus FC from the Spanish club Real Madrid for a whopping sum of €100 million ahead of the 2018-19 campaign where he had signed a four-year contract. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the five-time Ballon D'Or winner, who is currently in the final year of the current deal, is looking forward to making an impact at the English club Manchester City.