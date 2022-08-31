Premier League: Chelsea Sign Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana For Reported £75m

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana in a deal that could be worth £70 million. The Premier League side on Wednesday announced that it has completed the signing of Fofana from Leicester City on a seven-year contract. According to reports, the Blues will pay Fofana an initial sum of £70 million with further £5 million in add-ons. Chelsea had earlier made three bids for Fofana but were all rejected by Leicester.

"Wesley Fofana is a Chelsea player after today completing a move from Leicester City and signing a seven-year contract with the Blues," Chelsea said in its statement.

"The two last days have been really big days for me and I'm very happy. I trained this morning with the team and it's a dream for me. I'm very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club. I'm here to win trophies - the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I'm here to continue that," Fofana was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Chelsea in 2022 transfer window

Earlier, Chelsea signed former Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling on a five-year contract for a fee of £47.5 million. Chelsea has also reportedly agreed upon personal terms with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and now just need to meet Barcelona's asking price of €25 million (£21.4m/$25m).

Image: Twitter/Chelsea

