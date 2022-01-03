Premier League: Chelsea Vs Liverpool Game Repeats 1994 History; Here's How

The Chelsea versus Liverpool game on Sunday scripted history after it became the first Premier League match since 1994 to allow safe standing inside the stadium in England. The match, which took place at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, saw a section of fans within the Matthew Harding Stand lower tier and Shed End upper and lower tiers standing to help conduct a trial launched by the British government.

This comes after the British government launched its trial of safe standing for the remainder of the domestic football season. Currently, five clubs from the top two tiers are involved in the government's pilot project. Cardiff City FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester City FC, Manchester United FC, and Tottenham Hotspur FC are amongst the clubs selected for the safe standing project.

"Each supporter will occupy the same area that they would take up if they were sitting, with a traceable, numbered ticket. Barriers will be in place behind and in front of every individual. Seats must not be locked in the up or down position, so fans can choose to sit if they wish to, and the standing areas must not affect the views of other fans," the government said in a statement.

The last time clubs in the Premier League were allowed to keep spectators standing was in 1994. Following the tragic occurrence in April 1989, in which 96 Liverpool supporters died as a result of a fatal human stampede, teams were required to convert their stadiums into all-seater venues.

"Fans have long campaigned for the introduction of safe standing, so I’m pleased that Stamford Bridge will launch this pilot programme that will allow us to carry out an in-depth trial at some of our biggest stadia over the remainder of the season, and inform a decision on a widespread roll-out. Safety will be absolutely paramount at all times. Detailed work is being carried out to monitor these early adopters, and the SGSA will work hand-in-glove with football clubs, supporters groups, local authorities and the police," UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston said in a statement.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Coming to the encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool, the match concluded in a 2-2 draw, with both teams scoring two goals. The home team's goals came from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic, while the touring team's goals came from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool scored two goals shortly after the game commenced, while Chelsea answered by scoring two goals right before halftime.

Image: ChampionsLeague/Twitter