Premier League Club Brighton Set Up Coronavirus Testing Facility At Amex Stadium

Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have permitted the setting up of coronavirus testing facilities within their stadium. The American Express Community Stadium has been closed since the past month due to the suspension of the Premier League amid the coronavirus UK crisis. The country has emerged as one of the worst-affected regions by the pandemic.

Premier League return: Club sets up coronavirus testing facility

👇 The Amex has been converted into the south coast’s biggest drive-in coronavirus testing centre, as the club strengthens its commitment to assist the NHS and other key workers during the current coronavirus pandemic.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) April 19, 2020

It is reported that about 32 coronavirus testing sites have been set up across the UK, of which the Brighton’s Amex Stadium is also included. The stadium is also the biggest coronavirus testing site on the south coast. It is said to house facilities to carry out swab tests with prior appointment only for critical workers, including the frontline workers such as the NHS staff.

Premier League return: Brighton confirm coronavirus testing set up

Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed the establishment of the setup. They claimed that it is the south coast’s largest coronavirus testing facility through its official Twitter handle. The statement also emphasised on the club’s commitment to assist the NHS and other key frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League return: Club lauds joint effort amid coronavirus UK situation

Chief executive Paul Barber lauded the efforts of the Department of Health and Social Care. He claimed that the department was instrumental in the setup of the coronavirus testing site at the Amex Stadium. He appreciated the teamwork involving the army, the club staff and AAA security in ensuring the coronavirus testing setup.

When will the Premier League return?

There have been reports of enforcing a Premier League pay cut policy which has been opposed by the players. Meanwhile, the Premier League has been under suspension since late in March due to the spread of coronavirus. The entire country has been under complete lockdown. Premier League clubs have been mulling over a possible return date for the resumption to ensure its completion by June 30.

