Premier League Clubs Join Bidding Rush For Harry Maguire Amid Loan Move Consideration

Why you're reading this: There are reports suggesting that Harry Maguire may reluctantly leave Manchester United and join Aston Villa on loan during the current transfer window. While Maguire desires to stay at Old Trafford, he has fallen down the pecking order under manager Erik ten Hag. However, as Maguire aims to secure regular playing time before Euro 2024 next summer, a compromise could be reached with a loan move to Villa.

3 things you need to know

Harry Maguire has been part of the Manchester United squad since 2019 after they bought him from Leicester City

United reportedly made a bid of £80 million, making Maguire the world's most expensive defender

Maguire was made the captain of Manchester United in 2020 by then-coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Will Harry Maguire leave Manchester United?

If the deal goes through, it would mark a change in direction for Manchester United, who previously blocked Maguire's loan move to Newcastle earlier in the transfer window. While they were open to discussing a permanent transfer, they were hesitant to strengthen a top-four rival with a short-term loan. A permanent transfer seems unlikely given Maguire's long-term contract with the club, which runs until 2025.

England manager Gareth Southgate has advised Harry Maguire that regular playing time is crucial if he wants to be considered for the upcoming tournament next summer. Tottenham has also been linked with a potential move for Maguire, but it remains unclear whether they would pursue a permanent transfer or a loan arrangement.

Maguire recently started for England in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta and could feature again against North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday. He might hope to finalize a deal before the start of pre-season, as Manchester United's first friendly against Leeds is scheduled for July 12.

According to reports, should Harry Maguire choose to bring his four-year tenure at Old Trafford to a close, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are all interested in securing his services for the upcoming season. Given that Harry Maguire has two years remaining on his contract, it would be logical for Manchester United to consider selling him now and utilizing the funds to reinvest in other areas of the team.

Image: AP