Premier League teams are in the final stages of preparation ahead of the Premier League return this month. Top-flight clubs are pushing hard to achieve their respective goals as Liverpool now remain just two wins away from securing the Premier League title. Premier League training at the moment has received the green light from government health officials with certain precautions to be taken due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Reports in British media have speculated that English clubs are sending spies to opponent stadiums in order to ensure that clubs are sticking to the social distancing guidelines that was spelled out by the English FA in accordance with the British government in the build-up to the Premier League return.

Coronavirus UK: Premier League return

N'Golo Kante returns to Premier League training

N'Golo Kante returns to full Chelsea training with midfielder's fears about coronavirus eased in a major boost to Frank Lampard's side ahead of Premier League restart later this month



Premier League return

Premier League clubs spying on each other to ensure training ground rules are not breached

Premier League training pictures are emerging day after day with clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City are gearing up for a tight end to their 2019-20 season. However, club staff must be cautious of spies watching their every activity during training this week and the next.

Premier League director of football Richard Garlick added that the league has put forth guidelines that teams need to abide with while training for the Premier League restart. Garlick told The Sun that place rules and protocols around their ability to monitor clubs have been put in place and that they would request information from videoing of the sessions and GPS data too to show how much a team has been training.

The Premier League senior official further added that the league is looking to establish their own independent team of inspection officers to make sure the English top-flight clubs adhere to specified rules. Garlick further added that the league will bring its own independent audit inspection team that will be scaled up in the following days, which will give them the ability to have inspections at training grounds starting on a no-notice basis. Gradually, they aim to ramp that up so they can have an inspector or monitor at every training ground. They hope that it will give everyone confidence that the protocols are being complied with.

Premier League training

Tottenham players participate in a training match at their home stadium in North London

𝟭𝟭 𝘃 𝟭𝟭 @ 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝘀𝗽𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺!



